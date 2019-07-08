Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $361,608; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Its Stake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,325 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 294,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 2.71M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 10,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $247.41. About 1.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc reported 77,458 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 223,189 shares. Daiwa Group Inc owns 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 71,699 shares. Liberty Inc invested in 16,305 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,506 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hoplite Cap Ltd Partnership holds 166,262 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 11,026 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hennessy Advisors has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jackson Square Limited Liability Com holds 2.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2.12 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Inc stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 454,064 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 4,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,796 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of stock. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

