Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $683,566 as Market Valuation Rose; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding in Air Products (APD) by $729,600

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 713,759 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 47,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment holds 0.02% or 11,990 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Plc invested in 1.26M shares. Federated Pa has 64,628 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com has 18,439 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.04% stake. Research And Mgmt holds 0.06% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 411,907 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 10,700 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 1,924 shares. Cannell Peter B & accumulated 0.04% or 5,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.98% or 99,547 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Page Arthur B has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Choate Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,657 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 0.41% or 120,918 shares. Family Trust Company has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 927,749 shares. 38,415 are owned by Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 37,152 shares. Ajo LP has invested 1.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 40,066 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne owns 14,713 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 106,739 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,430 shares. Cohen Inc holds 109,727 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 3,767 shares.