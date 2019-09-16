Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined; Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Stock Value Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 4.08M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,428 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 38,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $604.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Ord (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,510 shares to 5,362 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY) by 12,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,471 were accumulated by Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 8,447 shares. Brinker invested in 10,839 shares. Bailard invested in 96,931 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 22,104 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 23,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 49,499 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 9,225 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 1.30 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0% or 33,195 shares. 2.90M are held by Pnc Serv Gru. Bb&T accumulated 183,839 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 153,193 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 19,953 shares to 30,314 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.