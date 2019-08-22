Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stock Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 12.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 147.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 25,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 42,405 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 17,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.93M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss And holds 8.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,500 shares. Essex Management Co Ltd Co invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc reported 57,319 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 191,985 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 5.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 2.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 245,726 shares. Maryland holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,844 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated owns 3.28 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 21.58M shares. Strs Ohio reported 5.90M shares. Provident Tru Com holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. C Ww Wide Gru A S owns 4.07M shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. Longer has 18,185 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 78,149 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13.70 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,677 shares to 42,667 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,858 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,162 shares to 153,146 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,397 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment LP holds 2,170 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Services Automobile Association owns 813,240 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Magnetar Lc has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Avalon Ltd Liability Com holds 170,089 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 191,070 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shaker Invests Oh has invested 0.21% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ls Limited Com reported 3,686 shares. 10,643 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Scout has invested 0.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,772 shares. Castleark Management Limited Company owns 20,600 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).