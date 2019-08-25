Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $448,756 as Stock Price Declined; Greenlight Capital Has Raised Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 771,663 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 168,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 177,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,603 shares to 52,939 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings.

