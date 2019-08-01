Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $502,634; Stock Price Rose; Permit Capital Has Boosted Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) as Shares Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 637,060 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 122,413 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.64M, up from 120,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $280.75. About 415,006 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 6,969 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & Commerce owns 20,416 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 19,258 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,474 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.68% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 17,663 shares. Blume holds 1.25% or 9,845 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 13,755 shares in its portfolio. Financial Consulate reported 923 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 9,203 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested in 1.65% or 19,940 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,196 shares. 392,505 were reported by First Republic Invest Mgmt.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

