Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $502,634; Scge Management LP Stake In Ringcentral (RNG) Was Increased

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 146,433 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,413 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.64M, up from 120,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $280.31. About 738,818 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding Inc stated it has 421,153 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,015 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 55,283 shares. Linscomb Williams has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 988 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 10,747 shares stake. Carderock Mngmt has 16,711 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 74,167 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 52,351 are owned by Cambridge Research Advsr. 4,309 are owned by Sand Hill Global Lc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1.19M are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,494 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 73,207 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EQT Selling 14.6% Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HPQ Gen2 Testing Confirms PUREVAPâ„¢ Process Can Significantly Reduce the Cost of Making Silicon Metal by Lowering Raw Material Costs – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Costco Stock Popped 10.3% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tap These 6 Stocks That Flaunt Impressive Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.