Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Silverback Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 135,901 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 350,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.99 million, up from 339,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $149,292 activity.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 11.75 million shares to 18.75 million shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.65% or 397,287 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clearline Cap LP reported 109,019 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 371,852 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 452 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 184,974 shares. Cohen Mngmt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street stated it has 50,809 shares. One Trading Lp invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Northern has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 41,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru Co has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Invests owns 213,913 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt invested in 2.94% or 77,239 shares. 59,933 were accumulated by Town & Country Natl Bank & Dba First Bankers. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 0.55% or 9,647 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey And Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 173,611 shares. Davidson Invest holds 4.73% or 338,895 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Majedie Asset Management Limited invested in 134,064 shares. Third Point Limited Com holds 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 600,000 shares. Fagan Assoc Inc owns 97,770 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca accumulated 3.11% or 82,633 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 18,890 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 36.76 million shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 975 shares to 31,937 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,180 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).