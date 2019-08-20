Kcm Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Scott & Selber Has Lifted Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 275,345 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.30M, up from 261,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 21.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Tru holds 62,517 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,000 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp reported 335,009 shares stake. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Page Arthur B has 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,871 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability reported 29,549 shares stake. Grace White New York has 2,581 shares. Twin Cap stated it has 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J And Inc owns 74,474 shares. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 258,599 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.34% or 55,639 shares in its portfolio. Cap Interest Investors has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 800 were reported by Denali Advsrs Llc. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt owns 5,603 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.23% or 5,459 shares in its portfolio.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 8,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,267 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.