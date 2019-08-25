Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $2.30 Million as Shares Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00M, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs says 2018 global oil demand still on track for growth; 09/04/2018 – Goldman’s David Kostin says rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are a “minimal risk” to the S&P 500’s profits; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap has 5.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Natl Bank And Tru Com reported 74,488 shares. Mount Vernon Md has 27,645 shares for 4.98% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 1.66% or 20,148 shares. 5,000 are held by Paw Capital. Pacific Global Management Commerce holds 160,691 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 4.72% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel invested 6.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glovista Llc reported 3,600 shares. Pettee has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,027 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 207,888 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,840 shares to 123,853 shares, valued at $23.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,689 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.08% stake. 385,562 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. 3,596 were reported by Cohen & Steers. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 1,064 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,683 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc accumulated 3,100 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 67,092 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 2.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 59,177 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 12,775 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.36 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates LP holds 0.22% or 8,000 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

