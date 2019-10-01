Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $375,232 as Valuation Declined; Ion Asset Management LTD Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $283.95 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.91. About 640,376 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,852 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 18,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 130,142 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 35.63 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 9,784 shares to 31,577 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Limited accumulated 75,705 shares. Howard Cap Management owns 48,020 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based R G Niederhoffer has invested 1.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Research & Mngmt holds 22,386 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 0.05% or 17,654 shares. Wealthcare Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 95 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc stated it has 4,230 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 7,343 shares. City Hldgs Comm holds 1,650 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bender Robert And Assocs has 1.48% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,769 shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,209 shares. Inv House Limited Com holds 0.07% or 4,315 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 6,365 shares stake.

