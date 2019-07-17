Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $416,208; Edgestream Partners LP Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,630 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 190,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Belgian Diaper Manufacturer Ontex Looks Cheap Compared To Peers: Acquisition Rumours Emerge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 38,691 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 38,152 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 1.57M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,030 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 680 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 23,046 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv Management Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,159 were accumulated by Piershale Fincl Group. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 8,964 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability owns 3,855 shares. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 1.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 9,776 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 26,291 shares to 156,378 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 27,522 shares to 10,631 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 162,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,314 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Typical Summer Friday – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.