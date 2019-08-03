Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $363,522; Stock Value Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position In Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Was Lifted

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60M shares traded or 105.77% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 47,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.10M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 46,152 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $73.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 4,435 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,364 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1,378 shares. Yorktown And Incorporated has 17,856 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr LP accumulated 17,727 shares. 9,950 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Limited. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 34,106 are held by Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 28,346 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated owns 364,211 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 51,705 shares. Macquarie holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 16.39M shares. Meritage Management has 51,255 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ferguson Wellman Management reported 16,990 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Morgan Stanley owns 2.75 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cullen Management Limited Liability owns 122,978 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.95 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Co owns 1.98M shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,617 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Monarch Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,666 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares to 36,607 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

