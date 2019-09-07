Kcm Investment Advisors Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $471,156; Share Price Rose; Nordstrom (JWN) Share Price Declined While West Coast Financial Increased Stake by $361,988

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 132,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 123,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,657 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 36,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,187 shares to 37,548 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

