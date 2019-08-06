Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $361,722; As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position by $1.30 Million

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 16,486 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.47M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 211,370 shares traded or 51.17% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

