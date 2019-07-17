Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $361,608 as Share Price Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Has Lowered Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $2.15 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 702,581 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 10,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares to 339,181 shares, valued at $40.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 45,151 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mader Shannon Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 3.37% or 15,188 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 966,968 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt owns 17,980 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,942 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50,396 shares. 81,039 are held by Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Trust Communications Na reported 0.49% stake. Vontobel Asset Management Inc invested 3.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Origin Asset Llp has 1.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 15,656 shares in its portfolio. Loews Corporation holds 30,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 9,550 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $522.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,840 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset, California-based fund reported 205,115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 5,695 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 28,797 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd Company reported 10,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% or 25,070 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 71,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 2,465 shares. 1.56M were accumulated by Fmr. 5.10 million are owned by Blackrock. Laurion Management LP has invested 0.23% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 40,216 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc reported 2,344 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity.