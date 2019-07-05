Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $351,440; Kahn Brothers Group Position in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 billion, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.77 million, up from 122,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,673 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First City Cap Management holds 1.29% or 37,511 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natixis invested in 0.07% or 245,987 shares. Strategic Finance Ser Inc owns 8,558 shares. New South Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,312 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.83M shares. 13,275 were accumulated by Tru Investment Advsrs. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 51,633 shares. Essex Services has 0.47% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,497 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited stated it has 7,528 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 856,674 are held by Harris Associate L P. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 80,905 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $16.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Ppty (NYSE:NTP) by 22,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Idw Media.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,255 shares to 31,431 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Synovus owns 227,531 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 30,323 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 66,202 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.53% or 336,141 shares. 64,507 were reported by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co. Consolidated Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,417 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc has 22,245 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 207,132 shares stake. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 1.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 123,853 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors owns 1,434 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 74,401 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 19,638 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).