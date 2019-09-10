Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $448,756 as Valuation Declined; As Aes (AES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.43 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 720,691 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 168,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 177,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 3.22M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.65 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 517,747 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation. Btc Capital Management holds 0.66% or 227,883 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 38,400 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 140,761 shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 74,993 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 190,331 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com owns 449,106 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York stated it has 3.60M shares. First Mercantile Com accumulated 0.09% or 21,124 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 37,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Mgmt owns 2,335 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 430,000 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.21% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 13,168 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares to 166,320 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,166 shares to 16,486 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

