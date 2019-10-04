Kcm Investment Advisors Decreased Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $1.14 Million; Market Value Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Has Increased by Bank Of Stockton

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,428 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 38,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 3.20 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 12.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 154,489 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.67% or 131,051 shares. 4.11 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 102,096 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 0.11% or 445,140 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 136,230 shares. Vanguard Group reported 62.79 million shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Laurion Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Caprock Grp Incorporated invested in 4,377 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 18,414 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 129,627 shares. 87,100 are owned by Meyer Handelman. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 29,987 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,413 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.37 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 13,117 shares to 171,852 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 12,945 shares. Qv Incorporated reported 91,020 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp stated it has 7.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 16,084 shares. Night Owl Mngmt has invested 7.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aristotle Mgmt Ltd holds 5.72 million shares. Horizon Investment Services Limited has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,730 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Cap Management has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette invested in 2.09% or 44,130 shares. South State holds 4.06% or 263,290 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt invested 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 263,042 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,541 shares to 6,334 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.