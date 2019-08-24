Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $327,375; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $3.38 Million; Share Value Declined

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 42,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 206,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, up from 164,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 2.87M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 30,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 841,731 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,077 shares to 122,413 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.