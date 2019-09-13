Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Value Declined; Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Visa (V) Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 156,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 168,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 2.98 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 77,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.26M, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $177.84. About 2.60 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 213,606 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.08M shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 4,330 shares. 6,949 are held by Thomas White Limited. D L Carlson Investment Gru owns 43,726 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 213,373 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc accumulated 479 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 115,274 shares. Eastern Bancorporation has 8,836 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 309,757 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 13,690 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 20,250 shares. John G Ullman And holds 2.86% or 358,268 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,135 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

