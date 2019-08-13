Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $363,522; Stock Price Declined; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $536,500

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.82. About 1.09 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 126,850 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, down from 134,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 2.41M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.89M for 33.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

