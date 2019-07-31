Kcm Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $502,634; Dtf Tax (DTF) Market Valuation Rose While Karpus Management Has Upped Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,413 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.64M, up from 120,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $279.5. About 823,021 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1,040 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 196,319 shares to 177,357 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 511,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Special Distribution – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Star Bulk Carriers: Safest Among Dry Bulk Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Generalist’s Guide To Shipping Investment – Stock Pick, Part III – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Permian project clears key regulatory hurdle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,579 shares to 291,582 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,325 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

