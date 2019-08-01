Kcap Finl (KCAP) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Were Volatile; Philadelphia Trust Company Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $3.13 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 59,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 276,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,460 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Incorporated Ca holds 0.73% or 60,664 shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 2.65% or 162,615 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 39,054 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 22,863 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Markston Intl Ltd reported 153,231 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. 35,685 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 61,653 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Oh stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill Associate stated it has 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 43,223 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,430 shares. 44,317 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

