KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.34 N/A 0.34 7.54 Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.69 N/A 3.59 8.17

Table 1 highlights KBS Fashion Group Limited and Kontoor Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kontoor Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kontoor Brands Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KBS Fashion Group Limited and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Kontoor Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a -13.90% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KBS Fashion Group Limited and Kontoor Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.