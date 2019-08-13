KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.34 N/A 0.34 7.54 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 47 0.00 N/A 0.68 68.51

Table 1 highlights KBS Fashion Group Limited and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group Limited. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. KBS Fashion Group Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBS Fashion Group Limited and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

KBS Fashion Group Limited and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 8.87% and its average target price is $47.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited has -12.82% weaker performance while Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 7.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Canada Goose Holdings Inc. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.