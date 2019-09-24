KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KBS Fashion Group Limited has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited N/A 3 7.54 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

KBS Fashion Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 121.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited has -12.82% weaker performance while KBS Fashion Group Limited’s peers have 30.53% stronger performance.

Dividends

KBS Fashion Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KBS Fashion Group Limited’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.