KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of KBS Fashion Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.58% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand KBS Fashion Group Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.55% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited N/A 4 10.70 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

KBS Fashion Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for KBS Fashion Group Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.42 3.33 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 81.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KBS Fashion Group Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.18% -14.69% -6.15% -11.17% -31.2% 23.67% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

KBS Fashion Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

KBS Fashion Group Limited’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.