KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Contrasting side by side

Since KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.31 N/A 0.34 7.54 Carter’s Inc. 95 1.13 N/A 5.90 15.76

Demonstrates KBS Fashion Group Limited and Carter’s Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Carter’s Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KBS Fashion Group Limited. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Carter’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KBS Fashion Group Limited and Carter’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Carter’s Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Carter’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100.5 average target price and a 12.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Carter’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited had bearish trend while Carter’s Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited on 12 of the 11 factors.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.