KBR (KBR) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; United Technologies (UTX) Had 3 Bulls

KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KBR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. KBR Inc’s current price of $25.45 translates into 0.31% yield. KBR Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 842,487 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 17/05/2018 – KBR Dividend Declaration; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 20.70% above currents $128.97 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. See United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KBR has $3000 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26’s average target is 2.16% above currents $25.45 stock price. KBR had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) ROE Of 11%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KBR scores $41M contract by NAWCAD – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KBR wins $77M Honeywell contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Europe’s Largest Single-Train Ammonia Plant Successfully Started Up with KBR Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.06 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.28 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

