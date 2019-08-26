KBR (KBR) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES (EMIS) Raised By 3.89%

KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KBR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. KBR Inc’s current price of $24.78 translates into 0.32% yield. KBR Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.24 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BLN FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MLN TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MLN TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. EMIS’s SI was 120,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 115,800 shares previously. With 135,800 avg volume, 1 days are for EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:EMIS)’s short sellers to cover EMIS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 17,322 shares traded. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Emisphere Technologies, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 31,252 shares or 3.44% less from 32,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. 17,889 were accumulated by Argi Inv Svcs Lc.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $502.63 million. The firm offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KBR Inc has $3000 highest and $21 lowest target. $23.67’s average target is -4.48% below currents $24.78 stock price. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Drexel Hamilton maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Credit Suisse maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $21 target.