KBR (KBR) to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding

KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:KBR) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. KBR Inc’s current price of $25.52 translates into 0.31% yield. KBR Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 800,474 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 26/03/2018 – Herman Wang: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at #Iraq’s Majnoon oil field: sources #OPEC #OOT; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Awarded a Contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC to Develop Crude Oil-to-Chemicals Complex

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 69.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 11,253 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 37,500 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Activists turn tables on companies as EU privacy law comes in; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) stake by 300,000 shares to 590,000 valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29's average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Among 2 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KBR has $3000 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26's average target is 1.88% above currents $25.52 stock price.