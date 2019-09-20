Kbr (KBR) Stock Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $4.14 Million; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased by $430,710 Its Stake

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 172,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 986,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 793,037 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. TO RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REVENUE WITH CONTRACT MODIFICATION TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 1,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 24,465 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 10,405 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs stated it has 58,080 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv reported 30,360 shares. Carderock Capital Management accumulated 2.04% or 18,308 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 139 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 22,305 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Leisure stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cwm reported 934 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 3.18 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management reported 9,567 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 26,809 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 4.03M shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Sun Life Financial owns 24,527 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Citigroup reported 1.08 million shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com reported 24,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 453,805 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 102,672 shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc reported 14,275 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Lc holds 0.14% or 184,404 shares in its portfolio. Corbyn Investment Management Md holds 3.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 342,653 shares.