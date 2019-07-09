Kbr (KBR) Share Price Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Holding; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $851,391

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Kbr Inc. (KBR) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 76,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,973 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, down from 709,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Kbr Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. It closed at $24.96 lastly. It is down 34.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 21/04/2018 – DJ KBR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBR); 25/04/2018 – KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15B CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 31,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This is Why Bank of America (BAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Upgrades Bank Of America Ahead Of Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 295,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 32,225 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company owns 190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Limited Company holds 0.29% or 70,595 shares in its portfolio. Rockland holds 195,626 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Limited reported 442,925 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 1.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Johnson Group Inc has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 14,231 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.7% or 39.34M shares. Cambridge Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rockshelter Limited Liability Co stated it has 225,655 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 99,153 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $66.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 136,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI).

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KBR’s profit will be $55.17 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 124,433 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 318,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 0.04% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. First LP accumulated 156,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 86,399 shares. Mcf Ltd Company holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 182 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 95,744 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 758,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.46M are owned by Aqr Capital Management. Jane Street Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Corbyn Investment Management Md invested in 2.7% or 344,722 shares. 1,275 are owned by Mufg Americas. Pzena Inv Management holds 4.91 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40,096 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $35.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).