Kbr (KBR) Share Price Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Range Res (RRC) Market Value Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position by $5.02 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 456,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 9.09M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 907,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 957,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 789,890 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources posts strong Q1 but analysts look for asset sales – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bank owns 1.07M shares. State Street stated it has 10.67M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 676,171 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 40,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 130,814 shares. Castleark has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Whittier Trust Com has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 151 shares. S&Co holds 74,755 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 274,790 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Snow Capital Mngmt Lp reported 2.85M shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 40,565 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 409,823 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 13,781 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 22,744 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 30,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 58,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).