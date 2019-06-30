Kbr (KBR) Position Has Raised by Pzena Investment Management Llc; As Cae (CAE) Stock Rose, Ativo Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 22,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,016 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 72,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 366,238 shares traded or 88.68% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 22.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 184,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 1.43 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – ENTERED INTO A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $2.15 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – COMPANY WILL NOT ISSUE EQUITY TO MARKET AS PART OF THE REFINANCING PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S; 14/03/2018 – KBR SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2B OF NEW SR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna reported 0.55% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Shellback Cap Lp holds 2.06% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 907,653 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1.76 million shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Strs Ohio reported 15,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 56,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 183,562 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication owns 15,319 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 36,520 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Assetmark accumulated 163 shares. 61,025 are held by Sit Investment Assocs Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 216,010 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 8.18% stake.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 271,318 shares to 462,050 shares, valued at $74.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 43,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtn Lp has invested 0.05% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 465,268 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 383 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandler Management invested in 360,000 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 493,618 shares. Legal General Gru Plc has 845,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). 832,718 are held by Scotia Cap Incorporated. Moreover, Korea Corporation has 0.02% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 205,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 46,039 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 339,890 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 91,081 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares to 113,735 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).