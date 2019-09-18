Kbr (KBR) Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $23.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding by $347,733 as Market Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 1.38 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan)

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 984,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 3.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.99M, down from 4.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 641,535 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – KBR Declares Dividend of $0.08; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Rev $1.04B; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns ‘B+’ CCR To KBR Inc., Otlk Stbl; 1st-Ln Faclty Rtd; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 25/04/2018 – KBR COMPLETES DEBT-ONLY REFINANCING WITH $2.15B CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investment Ser Limited Co has 11,542 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 0% or 5,700 shares. 4,300 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Co. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh holds 6,610 shares. Paloma Prtn owns 100,899 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2,208 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce. Invesco Ltd owns 1.28 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication reported 3,680 shares stake. 30,788 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company holds 31,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 5,162 shares stake. Webster Fincl Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,346 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 732 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 24,778 shares to 75,176 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 778,490 shares to 6.32 million shares, valued at $155.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 74,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $62.29M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.