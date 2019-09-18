Kbr (KBR) Holder Loews Has Lowered Its Position by $385,128; Mastercard (MA) Stake Has Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, up from 27,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $273.2. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 16,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 25,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 744,766 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 13/03/2018 – KBR Launches Debt-Only Refinancing; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 157,950 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 75,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KBR scores $41M contract by NAWCAD – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR Gets Navy Systems Ready for the Fleet with $41M Contract Award – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating on KBR, Inc. (KBR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP holds 0.1% or 170,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma invested 0.07% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Qs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 2,029 shares. Fort LP invested in 24,293 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 147,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 96,008 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com owns 305,547 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Plc holds 222,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 184,404 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 453,805 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 106,826 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $62.29M for 14.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alps Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,319 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 14,183 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 4.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 1.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,808 shares. Gluskin Sheff holds 75,708 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hartwell J M Lp reported 133,303 shares stake. 20,161 were accumulated by Old Second Bank Of Aurora. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.67 million shares. Wexford LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,852 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica Bankshares has 0.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 248,427 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation holds 362,120 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,881 shares to 16,461 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,928 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).