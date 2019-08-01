KBR, Inc. (KBR) Reaches $25.87 After 9.00% Down Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Among 2 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Century Aluminum had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9 target. See Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) latest ratings:

The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 342,370 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC QTRLY REVENUE $ 1,038 MLN VS $ 1,106 MLN; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 17/05/2018 – KBR Declares Dividend of $0.08; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECTThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.66 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $23.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KBR worth $329.40 million less.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, February 27. M Partners maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Co has 124,262 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huber Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.05M shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0.05% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 15,730 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 89,444 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Prns Lp has 0.35% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 124,433 shares. Victory owns 1.51M shares. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 20,725 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 450,962 are owned by Rk Capital Mngmt Lc. Numerixs Technology has 12,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 30,000 shares. James Invest Rech invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Michelmore Andrew G, worth $28,900.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $640.37 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 244 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 110,163 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gru Llp. 206,321 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. 80,464 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Llc. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Limited has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 69,249 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 616,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 7.43M shares. Cibc World Markets owns 1.39 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Alliancebernstein L P reported 55,981 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 11,091 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 92 shares stake.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 269,269 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home