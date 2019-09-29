KBR, Inc. (KBR) EPS Estimated At $0.44; Mgic Investment (MTG)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. KBR’s profit would be $62.29 million giving it 13.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, KBR, Inc.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 871,422 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – REFINANCING TO HAVE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, PERFORMANCE LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY, & TWO TERM LOANS; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF $2.2 BLN PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MLN TO $400 MLN TO FUND CO’S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems

Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 136 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 96 reduced and sold their stock positions in Mgic Investment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 300.59 million shares, down from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mgic Investment Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 78 Increased: 87 New Position: 49.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 1.80 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73M for 7.58 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Nfc Investments Llc holds 9.98% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation for 2.66 million shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has 2.89% invested in the company for 320,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 2.85% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.42 million shares.

