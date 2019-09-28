KBR, Inc. (KBR) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Last Week Allergan plc (AGN) Analysts

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. KBR’s profit would be $62.29M giving it 13.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, KBR, Inc.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 871,422 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – TERM LOAN A FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FUND KBR’S LOAN TO JKC JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO COMPLETE COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT ON ICHTHYS PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF $2.2 BLN PROPOSED FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $300 MLN TO $400 MLN TO FUND CO’S 30% SHARE IN JV TO COMPLETE ICHTHYS PROJECT

Among 6 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $18900 highest and $13300 lowest target. $166.13’s average target is -1.26% below currents $168.25 stock price. Allergan had 19 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Leerink Swann downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $18800 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. UBS maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $189.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory invested in 10,200 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 507,600 shares. Next Fincl Grp stated it has 14,275 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Hanseatic Ser Inc has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has 9,700 shares. Alpha Windward owns 20,700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Renaissance Techs Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 263,757 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Millennium Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 305,547 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.89% or 528,022 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 9,611 shares.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Major Houston-based firm lands more government services work – Houston Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KBR lands $81M NAVAIR aircrew services contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR Expands Military Space Footprint with $40 Million in Awards from Air Force Space Command – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Singapore Selects KBR and Argus for Major Hydrogen Feasibility Study – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.20 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock increased 0.81% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 2.18M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE – CO, JOHN KING, ROGER BOISSONNEAULT, GEOFFREY ELLIOTT JOINTLY LAUNCH MILLICENT PHARMA; FEMRING ACQUIRED FROM ALLERGAN BY MILLICENT; 10/04/2018 – Allergan at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – IN PROCESS OF EVALUATING A FULL RANGE OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS SUCH AS DIVESTITURES, COMBINATIONS AND ACQUISITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 19/04/2018 – @davidfaber $AGN, $SHPG react after sources tell CNBC that Allergan will not bid for Shire; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL BOARD ELECTS ALLERGAN EX-CFO HILADO AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Allergan Is Said to Weigh Women’s Health Unit Options (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Allergan Says It Won’t Make a Bid for Shire — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q R&D Investment $474.7M; 08/05/2018 – Valeant: Final Approval Hearing for Allergan Suit Settlement Set for May 30

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan settles federal opioid litigation for $5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.