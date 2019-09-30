KBR, Inc. (KBR) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Archon Capital Management Has Upped Stericycle (SRCL) Holding By $11.35 Million

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.44 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. KBR’s profit would be $62.28 million giving it 14.06 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, KBR, Inc.’s analysts see 7.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 209,217 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 30/04/2018 – KBR Wins Contract to Develop World’s Largest Fully Integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals Project in Saudi Arabia; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 26/03/2018 – Herman Wang: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at #Iraq’s Majnoon oil field: sources #OPEC #OOT; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 12/04/2018 – KBR INC – AWARDED A LICENSE AND ENGINEERING CONTRACT BY ENAP REFINERÍAS SA TO UTILIZE ROSE TECHNOLOGY AT THEIR BÍO BÍO REFINERY IN CONCEPCION, CHILE; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

