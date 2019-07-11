KBR, Inc. (KBR) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Coffee Holding Co (JVA) Has 2.5 Sentiment

Coffee Holding Co Inc (JVA) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 20 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Coffee Holding Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Coffee Holding Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. KBR’s profit would be $55.45 million giving it 16.11 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, KBR, Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 145,236 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025; 08/05/2018 – KBR GETS PRE-FEED CONTRACT FOR INPEX LNG PROJECT IN INDONESIA; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 14/03/2018 – KBR: UK MOD CONTRACT THROUGH TO 2025, VALUE $42M; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – KBR to Help Provide Combat-Ready Equipment to Marines Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. for 90,923 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 244,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bailard Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 17,503 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,933 shares.

The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 32,199 shares traded. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) has risen 16.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.06% the S&P500. Some Historical JVA News: 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC – GENERATIONS INTENDS TO INCORPORATE INFRASTRUCTURE OF STEEP N BREW INTO EXISTING BUSINESS MODEL OF GENERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JV BUYS STEEP N BREW COFFEE CO; 24/04/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT AMENDED THE AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 25, 2017; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.07; 07/03/2018 Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coffee Holding Co.: Steep N Brew Rev for Past Fiscal Year About $7; 07/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING CO INC JVA.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.5 PCT TO $22.08 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coffee Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JVA); 27/03/2018 – COFFEE HOLDING – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2020

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company has market cap of $23.96 million. The firm offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It has a 125.59 P/E ratio. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of KBR in report on Friday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. M Partners maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) rating on Tuesday, March 12. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $25 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 14,152 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 133,066 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.20M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 16.15 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Moreover, Campbell Communication Inv Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). United Ser Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 318,037 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 42,663 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.04% or 1.47M shares. Gru One Trading Lp owns 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 8,957 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 216,010 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 40,411 shares stake.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.