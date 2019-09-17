Kbr (Call) (KBR) Stake Has Boosted by Walleye Trading Llc; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bbr Partners Cut Its Holding

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (Call) (KBR) by 4255.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 208,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College; 26/03/2018 – Herman Wang: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at #Iraq’s Majnoon oil field: sources #OPEC #OOT; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 58,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 4,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 62,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,372 shares to 64,818 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 149,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Group Lc has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northpointe Ltd Liability Company reported 55,909 shares. Sumitomo Life Communications invested in 82,502 shares. 13,181 are held by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.2% or 6.13M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,030 shares. Northern Trust owns 38.13 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.16% or 117,673 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 28,540 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 24,901 shares. Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 800,532 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 11,508 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9.08 million shares. 8,039 are held by Davidson Investment Advsr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold KBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 132.77 million shares or 0.53% more from 132.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Mngmt Co Ltd Llc holds 1.49% or 7.91M shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Moreover, Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp has 0.94% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 971,678 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Company owns 10,877 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 2.42 million shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 9,567 shares. Sit Inv owns 61,025 shares. Menta Cap Ltd holds 0.2% or 18,564 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated owns 1.36M shares. Jennison Limited Com has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 37,762 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.04% or 81,939 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.22% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Loews Corporation has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).