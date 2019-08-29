KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
