KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.