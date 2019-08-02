KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.
