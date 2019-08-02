KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU)

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.