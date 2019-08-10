KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Longevity Acquisition Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.