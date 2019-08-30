KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 61.53% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
