KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 61.53% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.