KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 20.47M 0.09 123.49

Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 192,026,266.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KBL Merger Corp. IV has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 33.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.