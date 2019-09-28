KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|20.47M
|0.09
|123.49
Table 1 demonstrates KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|192,026,266.42%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
KBL Merger Corp. IV has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 33.7%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
