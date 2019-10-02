KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 3 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 has KBL Merger Corp. IV and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.